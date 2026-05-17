Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Genpact Limited $G

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,650 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 170.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $144,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,864,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,480 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genpact by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 742,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genpact by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,358 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 588,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on G

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Genpact has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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