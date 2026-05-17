Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,885 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 24,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts: Sign Up

Commercial Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Commercial Metals to $6.55 from $6.71, signaling softer expected near-term earnings. Commercial Metals Company free report

Zacks Research cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Commercial Metals to $6.55 from $6.71, signaling softer expected near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The firm also trimmed FY2027 EPS to $6.70 from $6.91 and FY2028 EPS to $6.77 from $7.03, reinforcing a more cautious long-term outlook. Commercial Metals Company free report

The firm also trimmed FY2027 EPS to $6.70 from $6.91 and FY2028 EPS to $6.77 from $7.03, reinforcing a more cautious long-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were lowered as well, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add to investor concern about margin or demand trends. Commercial Metals Company free report

Quarterly estimates were lowered as well, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add to investor concern about margin or demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on CMC, indicating analysts are not currently highly bullish or bearish on the shares. Commercial Metals Company free report

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMC

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Commercial Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Commercial Metals wasn't on the list.

While Commercial Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here