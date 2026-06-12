Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,802,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 737,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 418,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,405,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $452,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

JPM opened at $313.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $305.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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