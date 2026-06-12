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Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Qtron Investments LLC increased its Netflix stake by 819.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 49,919 shares valued at about $4.68 million.
  • Other hedge funds also boosted or initiated positions in Netflix, and 80.93% of the stock is now held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Netflix, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $114.39, even as some analysts trimmed targets amid a lack of near-term catalysts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 819.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,919 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 901.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 867.6% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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