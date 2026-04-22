Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Position Reduced by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,981 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 449,679 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 17.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $75,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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