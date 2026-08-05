Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $2,112,945. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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