Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $213.21 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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