Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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