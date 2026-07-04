Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,589 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here