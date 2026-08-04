Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Qualcomm Is Shaping 6G Around AI Native Networks

Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. 1 Incredible Reason to Buy Qualcomm Stock Right Now

A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure.

Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualcomm Price Target Qualcomm Stock Price Down After Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 Qualcomm shares worth approximately $470,528. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its immediate significance, but insider selling can still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Qualcomm Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.65. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $2,112,945 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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