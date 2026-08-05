Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,238 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $383,151,000 after buying an additional 589,717 shares during the last quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 29,713 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Qualcomm by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 712 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $470,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,372,106.40. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 7.3%

Qualcomm stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.65. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here