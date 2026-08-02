Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,734 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $265.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.6%

QCOM opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here