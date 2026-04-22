Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $103,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $167,082,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,687 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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