Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,651 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.95 billion , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Qualcomm quarterly earnings report

Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of $2.21 was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected.

Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Qualcomm earnings guidance and memory crunch

Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 25% year over year to approximately $2 billion. Weak handset sales, higher costs and declining Apple-related revenue are weighing on short-term earnings sentiment, despite automotive strength. Qualcomm Q3 earnings miss

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $224.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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