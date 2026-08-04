Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Reduced by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,226 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Qualcomm Is Shaping 6G Around AI Native Networks

Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. 1 Incredible Reason to Buy Qualcomm Stock Right Now

A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure.

Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualcomm Price Target Qualcomm Stock Price Down After Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 Qualcomm shares worth approximately $470,528. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its immediate significance, but insider selling can still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 21.01%.The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $2,112,945. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here