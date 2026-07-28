Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,287 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Qualys worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair lowered Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,995.75. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,853,505. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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