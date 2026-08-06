Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 668.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Qualys worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3,948.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,218.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $208.00 price objective on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Key Headlines Impacting Qualys

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Qualys reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, compared with the $1.78 analyst consensus and $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, surpassing the $178.57 million estimate. Qualys Q2 earnings report

Qualys reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, compared with the $1.78 analyst consensus and $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, surpassing the $178.57 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised materially. Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, and EPS of $7.74 to $7.88, above the $7.16 consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst expectations. Qualys financial results announcement

Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, and EPS of $7.74 to $7.88, above the $7.16 consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Growth and profitability trends improved. Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while current billings increased 16% and channel revenue grew 22%. Management highlighted demand for AI-related security products, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal business and partner sales as growth drivers.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while current billings increased 16% and channel revenue grew 22%. Management highlighted demand for AI-related security products, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal business and partner sales as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank became more bullish. The firm raised its Qualys price target from $190 to $220 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings beat and higher outlook.

The firm raised its Qualys price target from $190 to $220 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings beat and higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: Qualys launched InstaScan. The new capability uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven analysis to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities without requiring traditional scan windows, potentially strengthening the company’s enterprise security platform. Qualys InstaScan launch

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $238,829.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,855 shares of company stock worth $9,706,670. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 13.8%

Qualys stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $201.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 29.38%.The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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