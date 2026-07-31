Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Increased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,919 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $51,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly beat expectations. Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog improves revenue visibility. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects.

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was robust. Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Quanta Services Posts Record Q2 Results and Boosts Outlook

Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding. Following the rally, PWR trades at roughly 90 times earnings based on the provided data, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in backlog conversion, project execution, or future guidance.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $659.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $681.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Research lowered Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $745.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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