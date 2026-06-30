Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after purchasing an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE PWR opened at $715.80 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $705.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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