Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 156,635 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,635 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Smurfit Westrock worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SW opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.59%.Smurfit Westrock's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is presently 192.55%.

More Smurfit Westrock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

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