Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 18,447 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $59,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,451,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,874,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,230,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PH opened at $990.91 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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