Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 20,379 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,902 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SJM opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.67.

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J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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