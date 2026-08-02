Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,387,826 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,287 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 2,387,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of ADT worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 17.9% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 70,923 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADT by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Kimberly Miller acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 36,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. ADT Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ADT reported adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose approximately 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, above analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow improved sharply. Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow increased 18% to $666 million, and adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT now expects adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 30% in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS.

ADT maintained adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $0.91 and lifted revenue guidance to about $5.2 billion, above the roughly $5.1 billion analyst consensus. The company also projects approximately 2% growth in revenue and adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remained substantial. ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10.

ADT returned $684 million through repurchases and dividends during the first half of 2026, including $478 million of second-quarter buybacks. It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency.

New growth initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expansion of ADT+, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and improve operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges.

Core recurring monthly revenue declined 1% to $360 million, while gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%, highlighting continued competitive and retention challenges. Negative Sentiment: GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8% to $155 million, and adjusted income declined 6% to $180 million as selling, general and administrative expenses increased. A consumer report alleging an unauthorized five-year contract extension also presents a potential customer-service and reputational risk. Customer Contract Dispute

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.85%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. ADT's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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