Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 502,024 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,956 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 502,024 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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