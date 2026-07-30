Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 661,037 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 661,037 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $50,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. PayPal’s Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock.

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock. Neutral Sentiment: Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. PayPal Leaves the Door Open to a Higher Takeover Offer

Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided. Goldman Sachs issued a Sell warning, while Wells Fargo, Baird, Canaccord, TD Cowen and other firms maintained Neutral or Hold ratings, citing slower branded-checkout growth, margin pressure from investment spending, competitive threats and execution risk. Several targets remain below the current share price. PayPal Stock Splits Wall Street

PayPal Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $364,325. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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