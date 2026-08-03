Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 69,838 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,618 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Copa worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Copa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $171.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $141.07 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Copa's payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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