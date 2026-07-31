Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 737,120 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162,412 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 737,120 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Conagra Brands worth $33,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,202,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,363,000 after acquiring an additional 588,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,323,789 shares of the company's stock worth $303,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,667,780 shares of the company's stock worth $305,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,229,557 shares of the company's stock worth $263,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,130,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Conagra Brands's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.00%.

Key Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research projects Conagra’s fiscal 2029 earnings at $1.61 per share , above the current-year consensus estimate of $1.45, suggesting potential longer-term earnings improvement if the company stabilizes its business. Conagra Brands analyst estimates

Zacks Research projects Conagra’s fiscal 2029 earnings at , above the current-year consensus estimate of $1.45, suggesting potential longer-term earnings improvement if the company stabilizes its business. Neutral Sentiment: Conagra announced that its chief operating officer is retiring and that it will eliminate the COO position. The move could streamline management, although investors may watch for any effect on execution and leadership responsibilities. Conagra Brands retires COO role

Conagra announced that its chief operating officer is retiring and that it will eliminate the COO position. The move could streamline management, although investors may watch for any effect on execution and leadership responsibilities. Neutral Sentiment: One analysis said the stock may be fairly valued following its earlier decline, which could limit downside at current levels but offers little immediate catalyst for a stronger re-rating. Conagra stock valuation analysis

One analysis said the stock may be fairly valued following its earlier decline, which could limit downside at current levels but offers little immediate catalyst for a stronger re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings to $0.32 from $0.40 , second-quarter earnings to $0.39 from $0.49, and third-quarter earnings to $0.36 from $0.40. It also cut fiscal 2028 estimates, including fourth-quarter EPS to $0.40 from $0.46, and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating. The broad reductions are the clearest reason for the stock’s decline. Zacks Research Conagra estimates

Zacks Research lowered EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings to , second-quarter earnings to $0.39 from $0.49, and third-quarter earnings to $0.36 from $0.40. It also cut fiscal 2028 estimates, including fourth-quarter EPS to $0.40 from $0.46, and maintains a rating. The broad reductions are the clearest reason for the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Broader consumer-staples commentary points to weakening pricing power as shoppers resist additional price increases. That environment threatens sales growth and margins for Conagra and other packaged-food companies. Consumer staples pricing pressure

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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