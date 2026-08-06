Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 73,788 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,854 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Pearson worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PSO opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Pearson, PLC has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 130.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pearson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSO

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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