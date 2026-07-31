Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,604 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,378 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 37,239 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $95.00 price target on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP
BHP Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BHP opened at $85.82 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.
More BHP Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Iron ore prices rose as traders assessed potential supply disruptions from BHP’s labor action. Higher iron ore prices can improve realized pricing and support BHP’s earnings outlook, although the benefit may be offset if strikes reduce export volumes. Iron Ore Climbs as Traders Weigh Supply Risks From BHP Strike
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters highlighted BHP’s ongoing transformation from an iron ore-heavy miner into a larger copper producer. The strategy could provide greater exposure to copper demand linked to electrification and energy infrastructure, potentially supporting BHP’s long-term valuation. Iron ore giants BHP and Rio are morphing into copper plays
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion of the income available from a $100,000 investment in BHP shares keeps the company’s dividend appeal in focus. This may support interest from income-oriented investors, but it does not represent a new dividend announcement or a change in company fundamentals. How much passive income would $100,000 of BHP shares make?
- Negative Sentiment: Unionized iron ore workers at Port Hedland plan to strike on August 8–9, while reports describe the possibility of rolling strikes. Disruption at a key Australian export hub could delay shipments, raise costs and pressure BHP’s near-term production and earnings. BHP Port Hedland iron ore workers to strike August 8-9, union says
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast to $5.04 from $5.14, below the roughly $5.12 consensus estimate. The reduction signals somewhat weaker expected profitability. BHP Group earnings estimate report
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—30,346 contracts, about 788% above typical volume—indicates increased hedging or bearish speculation around BHP, though options flow alone does not confirm a change in the company’s outlook. BHP Group target of unusually large options trading
BHP Group Company Profile
(Free Report
)
BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.
The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.
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