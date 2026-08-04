Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,971 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.87. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.22). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Further Reading

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