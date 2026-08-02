Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,451 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ferrovial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FER. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ferrovial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

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Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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