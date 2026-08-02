Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,114 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,696,716,000 after acquiring an additional 699,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,539,743 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,635,263,000 after purchasing an additional 828,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,846,231 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $771,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $436,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,730,847 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $276,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,948 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.9%

OXY stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Jackson acquired 4,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $249,852.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 444,098 shares in the company, valued at $23,261,853.24. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report).

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