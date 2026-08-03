Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in ArcelorMittal $MT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 268.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key ArcelorMittal News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Santander lowered ArcelorMittal from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ArcelorMittal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.88%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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