Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of OneMain worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in OneMain by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in OneMain by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 36,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Key OneMain News

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,128. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,348 shares of company stock valued at $584,576 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $66.00 price objective on OneMain in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Further Reading

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