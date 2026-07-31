Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,131 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $32,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $151,331,000 after buying an additional 53,413 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 37.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 230,592 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,652 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 33,641 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,731 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to $2.75 from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. MarketBeat analyst estimate update

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.24 from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to $10.94 from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. MarketBeat earnings estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Targa Resources expected earnings beat

Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Neutral Sentiment: Targa Resources is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the upcoming report the primary near-term catalyst for TRGP. The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although its valuation and elevated leverage could magnify volatility if results disappoint. Targa Resources earnings release schedule

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $291.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Targa Resources's payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 target price on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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