Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:HLI opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Houlihan Lokey's revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $171.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

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