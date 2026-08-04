Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,419 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of PVH worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,629 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PVH by 5,248.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,165 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PVH by 391.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

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PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.68. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. PVH's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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