Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 1,158.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,502 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,191,677 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of Teradata worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teradata alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $394,306,000 after acquiring an additional 612,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Teradata by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TDC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradata wasn't on the list.

While Teradata currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here