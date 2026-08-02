Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,568 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:VMC opened at $268.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $288.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.87. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $252.35 and a 52 week high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $355.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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