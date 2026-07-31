Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,152 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Wabtec worth $38,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wabtec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,634,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,003 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $528,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WAB opened at $292.52 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $4,833,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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