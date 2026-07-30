Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,160 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 1.24% of Grand Canyon Education worth $55,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.9%

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $159.31 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm had revenue of $308.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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