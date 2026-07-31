Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 423,058 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,276,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,479,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,011,482 shares of the company's stock worth $222,222,000 after buying an additional 104,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,397,833 shares of the company's stock worth $181,681,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,730,203 shares of the company's stock worth $106,741,000 after buying an additional 1,121,241 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,026,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 521,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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