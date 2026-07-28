Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 318,785 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $128,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $239,497,000 after buying an additional 584,604 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 199,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here