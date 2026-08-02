Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Biogen worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs drive growth

Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Biogen raises revenue outlook as growth portfolio drives Q2 beat

Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise.

Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction.

Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability deteriorated substantially. Second-quarter net income fell to $97.5 million, while diluted EPS from continuing operations declined to $0.66 from $4.33 a year earlier; first-half net income also dropped to $417 million from $875.3 million. The sharp gap between revenue growth and reported earnings is raising concerns that profitability may be peaking. Biogen earnings and profitability analysis

Biogen Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.32%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Biogen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.36.

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About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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