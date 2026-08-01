Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 102,057 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $406,328,000 after buying an additional 11,301,977 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,783 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,236,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $224,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axalta Coating Systems to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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