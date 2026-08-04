Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 10,368 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in TKO Group were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Wall Street Zen raised TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

Trending Headlines about TKO Group

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,255.63. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 42,257 shares valued at $7,946,068. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $183.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's payout ratio is 117.91%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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