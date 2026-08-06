Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 108,050 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 33.18%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.4122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 166.0%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics's previous annual dividend of $0.37. United Microelectronics's payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

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