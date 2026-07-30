Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 126,690 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 126,690 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $54,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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