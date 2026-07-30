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Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 142,479 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Electronic Arts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management nearly doubled its Electronic Arts stake, purchasing 142,479 additional shares in the first quarter and bringing its holdings to 289,147 shares worth approximately $58.9 million.
  • Institutional investors own 90.23% of EA, while recent insider activity was net selling: company insiders sold 31,206 shares worth about $6.3 million over the past 90 days.
  • EA shares opened at $208.91, near their 52-week high, but analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $201.42. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.19, yielding approximately 0.4% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,147 shares of the game software company's stock after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $58,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

EA stock opened at $208.91 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $209.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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