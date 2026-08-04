Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 14,302 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,240 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total transaction of $325,951.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,492,259.40. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,273 shares of company stock worth $4,090,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.23 and a 52-week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

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About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

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